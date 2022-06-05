Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $78.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $76.00.

ADC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.71.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $69.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.17. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $75.95.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.87%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,282,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,170,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after purchasing an additional 739,217 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $50,467,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,322,000 after purchasing an additional 615,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,210,000 after buying an additional 581,884 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

