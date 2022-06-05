Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Sold by Cushing Asset Management LP

Cushing Asset Management LP lowered its stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,758 shares during the quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 74,981 shares during the last quarter. Resonate Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 142,296 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,433.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AKTS stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $11.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 430.10% and a negative return on equity of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.