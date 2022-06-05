Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $336.59 Million

Equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) will post sales of $336.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $339.56 million and the lowest is $328.40 million. Alignment Healthcare posted sales of $308.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $345.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,418. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $27.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $152,980.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,674,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,581,499.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $55,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,690 shares of company stock worth $554,432 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

