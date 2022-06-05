Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ CREX opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Creative Realities has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Creative Realities had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Stephen Nesbit bought 171,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $147,748.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Donald A. Harris purchased 75,400 shares of Creative Realities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $64,844.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 338,505 shares of company stock valued at $276,506. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CREX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Creative Realities during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Realities during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 150.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 22.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 38,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

