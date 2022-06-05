Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,132,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,547,000 after purchasing an additional 141,265 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,214,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in Ally Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 40,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Inherent Group LP lifted its position in Ally Financial by 295.4% during the fourth quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 470,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,378,000 after purchasing an additional 351,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.