Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.07

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and traded as high as $22.12. Alps Alpine shares last traded at $22.12, with a volume of 188 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APELY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alps Alpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. CLSA cut shares of Alps Alpine from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alps Alpine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components. The Automotive Infotainment segment develops, manufactures, and markets audio, information, and communication equipment.

