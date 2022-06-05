Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $217.50 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an underperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.62.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,447.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,025.20 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.40.

Amazon.com’s stock is set to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 24.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.