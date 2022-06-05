América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMX. StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered América Móvil from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price target on América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered América Móvil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 23.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,448 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $221,916,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in América Móvil by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 66,835,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,411,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,842 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in América Móvil by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,517,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,619 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,280,000 after buying an additional 1,483,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

