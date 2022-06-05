American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. American Superconductor reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMSC shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of American Superconductor to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $118,401.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 13,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $72,621.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in American Superconductor by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in American Superconductor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in American Superconductor by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in American Superconductor by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 21,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in American Superconductor by 4,040.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $19.43.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

