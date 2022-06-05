Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,782,172,000 after buying an additional 505,306 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,962,892,000 after buying an additional 561,955 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 15.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,069,000 after buying an additional 539,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Amgen by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,760,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $851,917,000 after buying an additional 398,130 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $248.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.63. The company has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.40.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

