Analysts Anticipate Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ero Copper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Ero Copper posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ero Copper will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ero Copper.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 46.48%. The business had revenue of $108.91 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:ERO opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Ero Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ero Copper (ERO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.