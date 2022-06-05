Analysts Expect Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Globalstar’s earnings. Globalstar also reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Globalstar.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE GSAT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,206,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,309. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23. Globalstar has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

