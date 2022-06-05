Analysts Expect Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) to Post $1.55 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. Principal Financial Group reported earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,552. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.81. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

