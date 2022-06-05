Analysts Set CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) PT at $23.75

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIXX. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in CI Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 177,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CI Financial by 11.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in CI Financial by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIXX stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.52. 40,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,390. CI Financial has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $500.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1391 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.93%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

