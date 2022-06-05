Analysts Set Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target at $20.75

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

