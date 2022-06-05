Analysts Set goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target at $196.86

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EHMEF shares. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$213.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS EHMEF traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.00. 406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.75 and its 200-day moving average is $114.19. goeasy has a 1 year low of $75.99 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

