Analysts Set Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target at $56.50

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

POR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

NYSE POR traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $49.73. 686,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,788. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.53. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.48 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 74.14%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn L. Farrell purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $194,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,499.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 24,683 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $922,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 212.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

