Analysts Set The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) PT at $28.69

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.69.

AES has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Get AES alerts:

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,780,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,587. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.85. AES has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -82.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AES by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AES by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 167,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of AES by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of AES by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.