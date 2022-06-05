Analysts Set Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) PT at $10.57

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays cut shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Zynga during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 168.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Zynga by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Zynga during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Zynga during the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA remained flat at $$8.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 10,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,117,266. Zynga has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $694.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.20 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

