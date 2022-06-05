Anchor Protocol (ANC) Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 5th. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $66.79 million and $66.98 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 27% against the US dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000126 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

