ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.36 on Thursday. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABIO. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
