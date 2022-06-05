ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.36 on Thursday. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

In other ARCA biopharma news, insider Fund Lp Funicular purchased 64,851 shares of ARCA biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $150,454.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,580,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,648.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have purchased 477,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,974 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABIO. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

