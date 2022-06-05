Ark Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.91 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Ark has a market cap of $82.81 million and approximately $11.91 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 137,501,347 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.