Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $32.91 on Thursday. Arrow Financial has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.61.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 43.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Financial (AROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.