Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

NYSE ASAN traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.51. 11,488,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,287,543. Asana has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average is $51.67.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 131.17%. The company had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Asana’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Asana will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $112,509.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $336,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,026 shares of company stock valued at $619,164 in the last ninety days. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Asana by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Asana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

