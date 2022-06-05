ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,615

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 2,125 ($26.89) to GBX 1,615 ($20.43) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ASC. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($36.69) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($41.75) to GBX 2,900 ($36.69) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($29.10) to GBX 1,700 ($21.51) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,700 ($21.51) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,023.46 ($38.25).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 1,534 ($19.41) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,472.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,888.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.59. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 1,248 ($15.79) and a one year high of GBX 5,326 ($67.38).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.