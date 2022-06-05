Aspire Wealth Management Corp Invests $33,000 in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQWL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $484,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EQWL traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $77.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,630. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.15 and its 200-day moving average is $82.11. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $72.58 and a 52 week high of $87.99.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

