Aspire Wealth Management Corp Takes Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 568,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,250,000 after purchasing an additional 118,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,821,000 after purchasing an additional 66,062 shares in the last quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 473,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,412,000 after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,231,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.34. 339,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,190. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.86. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.