Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.62 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) will report sales of $31.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Assertio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.34 million. Assertio reported sales of $25.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assertio will report full year sales of $130.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.23 million to $133.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $121.34 million, with estimates ranging from $111.00 million to $134.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Assertio.

Get Assertio alerts:

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Assertio had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASRT. BWS Financial began coverage on Assertio in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 26,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $92,368.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,407. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 34,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $120,813.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,552 shares of company stock valued at $318,539. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Friess Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 36.0% during the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,196,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 316,452 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Assertio by 520.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Assertio by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 121,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.19. 1,376,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,068. Assertio has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $144.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38.

About Assertio (Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assertio (ASRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.