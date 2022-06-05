Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aura Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

AURA stock opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. Aura Biosciences has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27.

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aura Biosciences will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AURA. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $69,837,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $51,617,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,318,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $21,318,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $4,055,000. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

