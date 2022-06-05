Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 514 ($6.50) to GBX 498 ($6.30) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($10.12) to GBX 720 ($9.11) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($9.11) to GBX 660 ($8.35) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $479.20.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

