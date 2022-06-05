Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,513 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after buying an additional 902,168 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $233,355,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,224,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,470,795,000 after purchasing an additional 333,863 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,264,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $917,874,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus dropped their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.35.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,867. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $208.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.71 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $173.90 and a one year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

