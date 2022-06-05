Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Purchased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,553,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,700 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.15% of Baker Hughes worth $37,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 102.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,591 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 500.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 72.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,846 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 125,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 29.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $196,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,262,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,805,091 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.19%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. HSBC raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

