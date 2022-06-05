BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Cut to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BKU. StockNews.com lowered BankUnited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BankUnited from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered BankUnited from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.29.

Get BankUnited alerts:

NYSE:BKU opened at $40.73 on Thursday. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.23.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $222.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.79 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 35.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in BankUnited by 2.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BankUnited by 4.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BankUnited by 2.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.