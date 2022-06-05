Barclays Analysts Give Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) a 3,000.00 Price Target

Barclays set a 3,000.00 price target on Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Partner Communications in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

PTNR opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. Partner Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Partner Communications by 241.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 27,869 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Partner Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Partner Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Partner Communications during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

