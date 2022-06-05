Barclays Analysts Give Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) a 3,000.00 Price Target

Barclays set a 3,000.00 price target on Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Partner Communications in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
PTNR opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. Partner Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67.
About Partner Communications (Get Rating)
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Partner Communications (PTNR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.