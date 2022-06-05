Barclays Boosts Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $45.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Nomura cut shares of Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.82.

PDD stock opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.89. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $136.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average is $51.26. The firm has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $2.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

