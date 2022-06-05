Base Protocol (BASE) Market Cap Hits $486,361.24

Base Protocol (BASE) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00003382 BTC on major exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $486,361.24 and approximately $20,988.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,919.86 or 1.00003300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001992 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

