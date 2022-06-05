Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 290,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,064 shares during the period. Bausch Health Companies accounts for about 0.8% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $5,489,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $21,813,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $622,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $107,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,330 shares of company stock worth $227,599 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

NYSE:BHC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,107,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,338,950. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.31). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

