Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $252.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.39. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.43.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

