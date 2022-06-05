Beryl Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,498,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,915,000. Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I accounts for about 0.8% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $498,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $995,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $1,370,000. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARCK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.03. 4,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,916. Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.04.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify acquisition opportunities in the biopharmaceutical sector.

