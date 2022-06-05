Beryl Capital Management LLC Has $19.96 Million Position in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)

Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) by 211.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,051,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392,402 shares during the quarter. Compute Health Acquisition makes up about 1.0% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 1.90% of Compute Health Acquisition worth $19,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Compute Health Acquisition by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 109,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 45,247 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Compute Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Compute Health Acquisition by 54.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 820,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 290,488 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Compute Health Acquisition by 0.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 608,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Compute Health Acquisition by 40.7% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 85,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 24,727 shares during the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPUH stock remained flat at $$9.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,827. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

