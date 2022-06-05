Beryl Capital Management LLC Invests $12.27 Million in Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,206,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,000. Artemis Strategic Investment makes up about 0.6% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 4.79% of Artemis Strategic Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARTE. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $508,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $962,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARTE stock remained flat at $$9.99 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 134,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,971. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98. Artemis Strategic Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

