Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Biocept to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Biocept from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.63.

Shares of BIOC stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.66. Biocept has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.97.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 million. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Biocept will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biocept during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biocept in the third quarter worth $76,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Biocept during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Biocept during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

