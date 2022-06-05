BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BiomX Ltd is a clinical stage microbiome company. It engages in developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria which affect the appearance of skin, as well as harmful bacteria in chronic diseases, such as IBD, PSC and cancer. BiomX Ltd, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Get BiomX alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on BiomX from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on BiomX from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

NYSEMKT PHGE opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in BiomX in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,528,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in BiomX by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 320,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 213,959 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BiomX by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BiomX in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

About BiomX (Get Rating)

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BiomX (PHGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.