BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Purchased by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the period. BioNTech makes up approximately 0.6% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned 0.08% of BioNTech worth $48,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,532,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,062,000 after acquiring an additional 187,123 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in BioNTech by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,955,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,241,000 after acquiring an additional 500,115 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,057,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,665,000 after purchasing an additional 23,676 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in BioNTech by 58.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 404,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,478,000 after purchasing an additional 149,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BioNTech by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BioNTech from $255.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.75.

BioNTech stock opened at $157.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.40. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $121.32 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $6.84. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 34.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.5342 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. BioNTech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.66%.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

