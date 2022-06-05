BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $35,458.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00299469 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00072851 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00065720 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,237,550,782 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, "BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

