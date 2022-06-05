BitTorrent Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. BitTorrent has a market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $12,563.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006502 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00017183 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000325 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003166 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BTTOLD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.