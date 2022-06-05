BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. 29.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

