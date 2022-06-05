BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BKT opened at $4.64 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $385,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 85.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,244 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

