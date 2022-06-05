BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 350.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE MHD opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 261,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 456,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 36,522 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

