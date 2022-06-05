BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 350.1% per year over the last three years.
NYSE MHD opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $17.50.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (MHD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.