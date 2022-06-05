BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (MYD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
