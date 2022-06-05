BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (MYD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 244,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 51,178 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 78,234 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 400.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 100,602 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

